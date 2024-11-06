Ex-minister Obaidul Muktadir sent to jail in murder case

Police produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case today (6 November). Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (6 November) sent former Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury to jail in a case lodged over the murder of BNP activist Mokbul.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zaiadur Rahman passed the order as police produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the completion of probe.

Earlier on 1 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera placed Chowdhury on five-day remand in the case.

A team of detective branch (DB) of police arrested Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury from the city's Mirpur area early on that day (1 November).

According to the case documents, BNP leaders and activists, as part of their party programme on 10 December 2022, began to gather in the capital. Marking the programme, police and AL men created a ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on 7 December. They entered the BNP office, charged batons and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Mokbul critically.

Mokbul later died from his injuries at the hospital. The case was filed on 30 September 2024, against 256 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.