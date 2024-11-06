Ex-minister Obaidul Muktadir sent to jail in murder case

Bangladesh

BSS
06 November, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:57 pm

Related News

Ex-minister Obaidul Muktadir sent to jail in murder case

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zaiadur Rahman passed the order

BSS
06 November, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:57 pm
Police produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case today (6 November). Photo: BSS
Police produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case today (6 November). Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (6 November) sent former Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury to jail in a case lodged over the murder of BNP activist Mokbul. 

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zaiadur Rahman passed the order as police produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the completion of probe.

Earlier on 1 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera placed Chowdhury on five-day remand in the case.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team of detective branch (DB) of police arrested Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury from the city's Mirpur area early on that day (1 November).

According to the case documents, BNP leaders and activists, as part of their party programme on 10 December 2022, began to gather in the capital. Marking the programme, police and AL men created a ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on 7 December. They entered the BNP office, charged batons and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Mokbul critically. 

Mokbul later died from his injuries at the hospital. The case was filed on 30 September 2024, against 256 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir / Jail / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos