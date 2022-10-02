Court summons IO as CID seeks 59th time extension for reserves heist report 

A Dhaka court has summoned an investigation officer (IO) after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) did not submit its probe report on the Bangladesh Bank's reserves heist and sought a 59th time extension.

CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Raihan Uddin Khan has been asked to appear in the court on Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Shah Alam, general registration officer of the court concerned, confirmed to the media.

The sub-inspector said the CID was scheduled to submit the report on Sunday in the reserves heist case. Instead, it made a plea to the court for a further time extension.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib set 4 October for holding a hearing on the time petition and asked the IO to appear in the court on that day.

Earlier on 17 august, the court had asked the CID to submit its probe report, in the case filed over the reserve stolen from the central bank's reserves, on October 2.

Six years have passed since the central bank's reserve heist but the government's ongoing legal battle in the US court to recover $66.54 million has not made much progress.

Only $14.61 million out of the $81 million stolen money have been retrieved as yet.

Moreover, the CID has not yet even completed its investigation into the case filed by the Bangladesh Bank with the Motijheel Police Station following the reserve theft.

The CID claimed that their investigation is nearing completion and soon will file a charge sheet.

An investigation committee led by former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin submitted its report on the heist in 2016 but it has not been made public.

On 4 February 2016, hackers stole $101 million from the Bangladesh Bank's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.