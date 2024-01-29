Court orders fugitive Ctg businessman to repay Tk133 crore in loan default case

Court

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

Court orders fugitive Ctg businessman to repay Tk133 crore in loan default case

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:21 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court ordered Ashikur Rahman Lashkar Maheen, an entrepreneur in the port city's shipbreaking industry, to repay Tk133 crore in a loan default case.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court gave this order on Monday in the loan default case filed by the Mercantile Bank Agrabad branch.

Confirming the matter, the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim said the case was filed against Maheen on 31 July last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite receiving multiple court orders to appear, Maheen did not attend the hearings. He subsequently requested permission from the court to appear remotely from Canada, but this request was denied. Instead, the court has directed him to repay the loan.

The case includes three other defendants: Maheen's father, Atiqur Rahman Laskar; mother, Shamsun Nahar Laskar; and wife, Rubaiya Laskar. The parents and wife served as mortgagors and grantors of the loan, respectively.

According to Mercantile Bank sources, Maheen took his first loan from the bank in 2011. Later, he secured another loan in 2017 for importing scrap ship. But he left the country in March last year without repaying the loan.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, manager of Mercantile Bank Agrabad branch, said Maheen Enterprise has mortgaged the shipyard's land along with three buildings in Khulshi city area as collateral against the loan. 

"Following the verdict, the loan amount will be settled by auctioning this property," he added.

Maheen also obtained a Tk1,226 crore from AB Bank Agrabad branch, Tk175 crore loan from National Bank's Khatunganj branch, Tk185 crore from Dhaka Bank's Agrabad branch, Tk100 crore from Agrani Bank's Laldighi branch, Tk29 crore from Premier Bank's Pahartali branch, and Tk24 crore from IFIC Bank's Agrabad branch.

These loans were taken in the names of Maheen Enterprises, Grand Trading Enterprises, ARL Shipbreaking, and ARL Garments, according to Maheen's creditors.

Top News

loan default / Debt repayment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos