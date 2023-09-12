Court directs Gulf Air to produce copilot for quizzing over pilot’s death

Court

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Court directs Gulf Air to produce copilot for quizzing over pilot’s death

According to the court’s order, Gulf Air, represented by its Country Manager Isa Shah, has to present a key witness to the case: copilot Khalil Abdul Razak, for questioning by the PBI.

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 10:31 pm
Gulf Air&#039;s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain 27 April 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/
Gulf Air's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain 27 April 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/

A Dhaka court has directed the Gulf Air authorities to bring copilot Khalil Abdul Razak before the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for questioning in a case over the death of the airline's pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court-8 gave the order on Monday after the police bureau, and the victim's family applied for holding a hearing session in the criminal case against United Hospital and others allegedly for being negligent in the treatment of Mohannad Yousef. The Gulf Air pilot passed away on 14 December last year at United Hospital.

According to the court's order, Gulf Air, represented by its Country Manager Isa Shah, has to present a key witness to the case: copilot Khalil Abdul Razak, for questioning by the PBI. The directive follows the airline's refusal to respond to the PBI's repeated requests to cooperate in the investigation.

The victim's sister Tala Elhendy Josephano has claimed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh seeks to benefit from "turning a blind eye" to Gulf Air's security negligence in the death of her brother. The state-run aviation authority is apparently Ignoring Gulf Air's violations of safety procedures as the Bahraini company has made "fake promises" to help the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines reenter the US airspace, she alleged.

The Civil Aviation Authority can't even produce CCTV footage of the airport on the day of Mohannad Yousef's death, she claims. The US Federal Aviation Administration is being notified of Gulf Air's alleged misdeeds, Josephano added.

Tala Elhendy Josephano arrived in Bangladesh on 26 January, and personally investigated the death of her brother by trying to obtain information and documents from United Hospital.

The PBI report submission has been postponed to 2 October due to delays caused by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council in submitting its report and Gulf Air's foot dragging over presenting key witnesses and evidence pertaining to Isa Shaah's actions on the day of Mohannad Yousef's death allegedly due to negligence at the hospital.

On 5 September, Gulf Air issued a false statement claiming that they were fully cooperating with the PBI's investigation.

The victim's family will pursue charges against Gulf Air, Isa Shah, and Khalil for obstructing justice and withholding evidence.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

court / Bangladesh / Gulf Air

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

8h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

9h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

16h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

4h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

3h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

5h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

10h | TBS World