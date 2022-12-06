Conduct drive against fake doctors: HC

The High Court on Tuesday asked the president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) and the inspector general of police (IGP) to conduct drives and take legal action against fake doctors in the country.

After hearing a writ petition, the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali also asked them to submit a compliance report within three months.

At the same time, the court asked the relevant government authorities to explain why their inaction to take action against the fake physicians should not be declared illegal and asked why the punishment should not be more than three years for those who practice without registration.

The law secretary, health secretary, and others concerned were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer JR Khan Robin filed a writ of public interest on 29 November by adding reports published in the media about fake doctors.

The role of doctors is immense in ensuring the health care of people, said Advocate Robin. But nowadays, many fake doctors are constantly deceiving people by pretending to be doctors.

He said that Section 28(3) and 29(2) of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act 2010 provides a three-year sentence for fake doctors. The demand to increase the period of this sentence is stated in the writ.

