BNP leader Mirza Abbas sent to jail again; Court fixes 8 Nov for defence argument

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed 8 November for recording the defence argument in a case filed against BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas for concealing information about his assets and amassing wealth beyond his known income.

During the hearing, Mirza Abbas sought permission from the court to speak.

He said, "Mirza Fakhrul and I were arrested last year. We were kept in a condemned cell. Now, I have been kept on the floor. I have come here on foot. Maybe next time I'll have to come in a wheelchair."

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 Judge Manjurul Imam fixed the date of recording the defence argument after a hearing.

Mirza Abbas' lawyer Md Aminul Islam said the case was scheduled today for presenting the arguments.

"We filed a bail petition for Mirza Abbas. After the hearing, the court recorded the bail petition and fixed November 8 for recording the defence argument," he said.

On October 31, the same court cancelled the bail of Mirza Abbas and issued an arrest warrant in the case.

Meanwhile, Mirza Abbas was sent to jail again today after the end of remand in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station in the capital in a sabotage case.

DB police, the investigation agency of the case, produced Mirza Abbas before the court on Sunday and requested him to keep him in jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam sent him to jail.

Earlier on November 1, the court placed him on a five-day remand in the case.