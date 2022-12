Three judges from the Supreme Court's (SC) High Court Divison have been appointed to the apex court's Appellate Division.

President Abdul Hamid appointed the three judges in their new roles which would be effective from the day they are sworn in, said a notification by the Law and Justice Division on Thursday (8 December).

The four appointees are Justice Md Ashraful Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafar Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain.