SC clears bar in holding viva for primary school teachers' recruitment

Court

BSS
30 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:51 pm

Supreme Court. Photo: UNB
Supreme Court. Photo: UNB

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court removed all legal bars in holding viva voce to appoint assistant teachers at the government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Appellate Division Judge in Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that had halted the process of appointing assistant teachers at the government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions for six months.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Alam said the apex court passed the order after holding a hearing on a Civil Misc Petition filed by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

"Now there is no legal bar in holding the viva voce. But the court upheld the High Court order to probe allegations of question paper leaking in the test for recruitment of assistant teachers in government primary schools," the state counsel said.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed, and Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Alam took part in the hearing for the state while Barrister Syed Sayedul Hoque Suman moved a writ petition filed in this regard.

Earlier on Tuesday, the HC passed the stay order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

"The question paper in the third phase test was leaked and many have appeared in the recruitment test with the leaked question paper. The test result has already been published, raising questions over the legitimacy of the test. A couple of appointment seekers from Dhaka and Chattogram had filed the writ, pleading for probe and staying the test," Barrister Suman told newsmen on that day.

