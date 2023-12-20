19 including BNP leader Sohel jailed for 2 years

Court

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:56 pm

Related News

19 including BNP leader Sohel jailed for 2 years

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:56 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court has sentenced 19 people, including BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, to two years of imprisonment in a sabotage case filed with Paltan police station in 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court-14 Judge Moinul Islam gave the verdict on Wednesday (20 December).

The other convicted include former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob, Swechhasebak Dal General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, Dhaka Metropolitan BNP leader Habibur Rashid Habib, Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal Convener Khandkar Enamul Haque Enam, and BNP leaders- Moshiur Rahman Biplab, Refat Ullah and Alamgir Kabir. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Former Swechhasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu, one of the convicts, died in 2020. So, he was exonerated from the case.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Leaders / BNP / sentenced to jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

5h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

11h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

11h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

4h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

9h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

12h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia