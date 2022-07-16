15 remanded over Buet student’s death in Padma

Court

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

15 remanded over Buet student’s death in Padma

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
15 remanded over Buet student’s death in Padma

A Dhaka court has placed 15 persons on a three-day remand over the death of Tariquzzaman Sunny, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), in the River Padma in Dhaka's Dohar upazila.

The court of Dhaka's Senior Judicial Magistrate Kazi Ashrafuzzaman on Saturday passed the order, after hearing a remand prayer filed by police.

Md Shamsul Alam, sub-inspector of Kutubpur Navy Outpost and also the investigation officer of the case, produced the accused before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, Anwarul Kabir Babul, the additional public prosecutor of the court, told the media.

The remanded accused are Shariful Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Sejan Ahmed, Rubel, Sajib, Nurzaman, Nasir, Maruf, Ashraful Alam, Jahangir Hossain Liton, Noman, Zahid, ATM Shariar Momin, Maruful Huq Maruf and Rokonuzzaman alias Zitu.

"The body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy. After receiving the autopsy report and interrogating the accused, it can be ascertained whether it was planned murder and what is the motive behind it," Md Shamsul Alam told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Friday, members of the fire service recovered the body of Tariquzzaman Sunny, a final-year student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, from the Padma River, nearly 24 hours after he went missing.

Sunny went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila on Thursday noon.

A case was filed with Dohar Police Station in this regard and police arrested 15 friends of Sunny.

Top News

BUET / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

10h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

11h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

12h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

8m | Videos
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

8m | Videos
Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

18m | Videos
Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

23m | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur