15 remanded over Buet student’s death in Padma

A Dhaka court has placed 15 persons on a three-day remand over the death of Tariquzzaman Sunny, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), in the River Padma in Dhaka's Dohar upazila.

The court of Dhaka's Senior Judicial Magistrate Kazi Ashrafuzzaman on Saturday passed the order, after hearing a remand prayer filed by police.

Md Shamsul Alam, sub-inspector of Kutubpur Navy Outpost and also the investigation officer of the case, produced the accused before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, Anwarul Kabir Babul, the additional public prosecutor of the court, told the media.

The remanded accused are Shariful Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Sejan Ahmed, Rubel, Sajib, Nurzaman, Nasir, Maruf, Ashraful Alam, Jahangir Hossain Liton, Noman, Zahid, ATM Shariar Momin, Maruful Huq Maruf and Rokonuzzaman alias Zitu.

"The body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy. After receiving the autopsy report and interrogating the accused, it can be ascertained whether it was planned murder and what is the motive behind it," Md Shamsul Alam told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Friday, members of the fire service recovered the body of Tariquzzaman Sunny, a final-year student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, from the Padma River, nearly 24 hours after he went missing.

Sunny went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila on Thursday noon.

A case was filed with Dohar Police Station in this regard and police arrested 15 friends of Sunny.