13 sentenced to death for lynching 6 students in Aminbazar

A Dhaka court today sentenced 13 people to death and 19 to life imprisonment for killing six students suspecting them of being robbers at Dhaka's Aminbazar back in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-2 Judge Ismat Jahan also acquitted 25 people from the charge.

The plaintiff's counsel Public Prosecutor Sheikh Hemayet Hossain said, 60 people were accused in the chargesheet and 92 people were named as witnesses. The judge gave the verdict after hearing 55 witnesses.

"We are happy with the verdict", said the PP.

In contrary the defendant's counsel Adv Sheikh Siraj Uddin said, there is no eyewitness in the case; the investigating officer did not investigate the case properly and formed a chargesheet carelessly.

"The judge did not examine the witnesses properly, we will go to higher court", he added.

On 18 July, 2011, the night of Shab-e-Barat, seven students of different Dhaka schools and colleges, took a trip to Bardeshi village near Aminbazar Bridge under Savar police station. A mob of villagers beat the students to death suspecting them of being robbers.

The deceased students are - Tipu Sultan of Tejgaon College, Towhidur Rahman Palash, Kamruzzaman Kanto and Ibrahim Khalil of Mirpur Bangla College, Shams Rahim Shamam of Maple Leaf International School, and Sitaf Jabi Munif of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology.

One of the accused in being taken by police/TBS

Their friend Al Amin, who was also with them, was the lone survivor of the massacre.

Police had filed a case with Savar police station accusing at least 500 unidentified villagers over the incident.

RAB, on 13 January, 2013, submitted a chargesheet mentioning 60 people in the case.

Later the same year, the court framed charges against the accused on 30 October.