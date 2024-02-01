520 killed in 6-month violent attacks in Myanmar

A total of 520 people have been killed in violent attacks in Myanmar in nearly six months from 1 August last year to 29 January this year, the official Myanmar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The victims included three Buddhist monks, 438 civilians and 79 civil servants, the media report said.

During the period, 11 electric and communications towers, 97 bridges and toll gate buildings, six healthcare buildings, 13 schools and educational buildings were also damaged in the attacks, it said.

The People's Defence Force (PDF) has reportedly carried out the attacks across the Southeast Asian country.

Starting from Feb. 1, 2021, when Myanmar declared a state of emergency, to Jan. 29 this year, a total of 6,880 people have been killed in violent attacks across the country, the media report added.