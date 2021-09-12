Husband to walk gallows for killing wife and daughter

On the night of 26 February, 2005 Zakir associated with his relatives strangulated Lipa and his daughter to death

Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected

A Manikganj court has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and two and a half year old daughter 16 years ago.

Additional District and Session Judge Utpal Bhattacharjee also sentenced six others to life-term imprisonment in the murder case on Sunday.

The death row convict is Jakir Hossain while the life-term convicts are Tahmina, Swapan, Jahangir, Hasan, Aminul Islam and Parves Rana.

Jakir Hossain was absent while six other convicts were present in the court when the judge pronounced the verdict after the testimony of 27 witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Zakir Hossain of Pangtircha village married Lipa Akther of the same village in 2000. After two and a half years of marriage, their daughter named Jyoti Akhtar was born. At that time, Zakir got involved in an extra-marital affair with neighbour Tahmina which led Zakir torturing his wife.  

On the night of 26 February, 2005 Zakir associated with his relatives strangulated Lipa and his daughter to death.

Deceased Lipa's father Abu Haneef filed a murder case at Daulatpur Police Station on the following day of the murder. Police arrested the convicts on the same day.

