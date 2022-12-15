Couple among 4 dead in Gaibandha road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:00 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four people, including a couple, were dead and another was injured as a bus ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Gaibandha-Palashbari road at Sakoa Majhipara area at Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district on Thursday morning.

Three of the deceased were identified as Shamim, his wife Shimu Sarkar, Shakil Mia and unidentified CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver.

Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Palashbari Police Station, said the accident occurred around 7:30 am when a Gaibandha-bound bus hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw due to poor visibility caused by fog.

Three people were dead on the spot and two, including the driver of the CNG, were injured.

Of the injured, the CNG driver died on the way to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

Fire Service Additional Director Jakir Hossain said, "We conducted rescue operations at the scene and handed over bodies to Police."

