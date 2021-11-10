Illegal chemical factories are still operating in old Dhaka: DSCC Mayor

Chemical factories are still being operated illegally in old Dhaka due to delays in change processes while trade licenses have not been issued for the last four years, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Talking to reporters he said this after inspecting the Mohammad Bagh underground sewerage in Ward-59 of the city on Wednesday.

Taposh said, "The City Corporation has taken appropriate steps to remove chemical factories and warehouses from old Dhaka. We have not issued any trade licenses since 2016. But due to delays in transition, there are still chemical factories and warehouses operating illegally there."

Referring to the recent fire incidents in Old Dhaka, he said, "Such accidents are highly undesirable and unwelcome. I am bringing the matter to the notice of other authorities. I have had a meeting with the Minister of Industry and the Minister of Commerce to make arrangements for expedited changes."

"We are being deprived of revenue but nothing is being done. Every year there are deaths, accidents. We urge them to take immediate action," he added.

The mayor also said traders are making various excuses for relocation. But he assured that they will be strict in this matter and they would identify all illegalities as soon as possible.

Dhaka South City Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman,

Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin and others, were also present there.