Illegal chemical factories are still operating in old Dhaka: DSCC Mayor

Corruption

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:21 pm

Related News

Illegal chemical factories are still operating in old Dhaka: DSCC Mayor

He urged the government to take immediate action to stop accidents

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:21 pm
Illegal chemical factories are still operating in old Dhaka: DSCC Mayor

Chemical factories are still being operated illegally in old Dhaka due to delays in change processes while trade licenses have not been issued for the last four years, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Talking to reporters he said this after inspecting the Mohammad Bagh underground sewerage in Ward-59 of the city on Wednesday.

Taposh said, "The City Corporation has taken appropriate steps to remove chemical factories and warehouses from old Dhaka. We have not issued any trade licenses since 2016. But due to delays in transition, there are still chemical factories and warehouses operating illegally there."

Referring to the recent fire incidents in Old Dhaka, he said, "Such accidents are highly undesirable and unwelcome. I am bringing the matter to the notice of other authorities. I have had a meeting with the Minister of Industry and the Minister of Commerce to make arrangements for expedited changes."

"We are being deprived of revenue but nothing is being done. Every year there are deaths, accidents. We urge them to take immediate action," he added.

The mayor also said traders are making various excuses for relocation. But he assured that they will be strict in this matter and they would identify all illegalities as soon as possible.

Dhaka South City Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman,

Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin and others, were also present there.

Bangladesh / Top News

Corruption / Corruption case / BD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day