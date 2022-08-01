Chandpur UP chairman sued for allegedly amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Md Salim Khan, chairman of Chandpur Sadar Upazila's No 10 Lakshmipur Model Union, on allegation of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk34.5 crore and concealing the information of wealth worth Tk67 lakh.

Ataur Rahman, deputy director and investigation officer of the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, filed the case on Monday (1 August).

The ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said as the complaint against Salim Khan was initially proved, a notice to submit the statement of his assets was issued against him with the approval of the commission.

After verifying the asset statement submitted by him, evidence of concealing information of assets amounting to Tk66.99 lakh was found.

Besides, the investigation of the ACC found evidence of acquisition of wealth worth more than Tk34 crore beyond known income sources.

On 20 September 2020, the ACC issued a notice to Salim Khan and his wife Shahanara Begum, asking for an account of their assets after finding preliminary evidence of acquiring illegal assets.

His total income was found to be Tk61.72 lakh, which came from his salary and allowance received as the chairman of the union parishad and from his loans.

Earlier, on 26 April, Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh banned Salim Khan from travelling abroad for 60 days responding to the ACC's application. Later the time was extended as the ACC applied to the court again in this regard.