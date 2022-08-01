Chandpur UP chairman sued for allegedly amassing illegal wealth

Corruption

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Chandpur UP chairman sued for allegedly amassing illegal wealth

Ataur Rahman, deputy director and investigation officer of the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, filed the case on Monday

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Md Salim Khan, chairman of Chandpur Sadar Upazila's No 10 Lakshmipur Model Union, on allegation of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk34.5 crore and concealing the information of wealth worth Tk67 lakh.

Ataur Rahman, deputy director and investigation officer of the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, filed the case on Monday (1 August).

The ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said as the complaint against Salim Khan was initially proved, a notice to submit the statement of his assets was issued against him with the approval of the commission. 

After verifying the asset statement submitted by him, evidence of concealing information of assets amounting to Tk66.99 lakh was found.

Besides, the investigation of the ACC found evidence of acquisition of wealth worth more than Tk34 crore beyond known income sources.

On 20 September 2020, the ACC issued a notice to Salim Khan and his wife Shahanara Begum, asking for an account of their assets after finding preliminary evidence of acquiring illegal assets.

His total income was found to be Tk61.72 lakh, which came from his salary and allowance received as the chairman of the union parishad and from his loans.

Earlier, on 26 April, Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh banned Salim Khan from travelling abroad for 60 days responding to the ACC's application. Later the time was extended as the ACC applied to the court again in this regard.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

UP chairman / ACC / ACC Case / illegal wealth / accumulating illegal wealth / illegal assets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

3h | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

12h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

12h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh ready to deal with the recession?

Is Bangladesh ready to deal with the recession?

2h | Videos
England women win football world cup

England women win football world cup

2h | Videos
Cineplex launched in Sylhet through Hawa movie

Cineplex launched in Sylhet through Hawa movie

2h | Videos
Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT