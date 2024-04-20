Benazir defends himself against allegations of amassing illegal wealth 

Benazir Ahmed, a former inspector general of Bangladesh Police, has dismissed the media report against him of amassing huge illegal assets, stating that the news was baseless and fabricated.

In a Facebook video post today (20 April), he also challenged anyone to produce documentary proof against the allegations.

The former police chief said he and his family would give away the purported properties to anyone or any group capable of proving the claims.

On 31 March, a national daily published news in the two parts alleging Benazir of illegally occupying state-owned land and earning hundreds of crores of taka.

In response, Benazir said the source of his and his family's assets were duly mentioned in their respective tax files.

Among the 45 allegations made in the two reports, 24 are completely false and imaginary, he said. Two pieces of information were repeated seven times, while another two were presented in the wrong context.

The remaining 10 pieces of information were inflated out of proportion, added Benazir.

He expressed concern that the news report violated the personal privacy of his family members by exposing their national identity cards, passports, and emails.

Investment in agriculture

According to the news, Benazir's wife and two daughters are linked to six companies, with five in Gopalganj. One of these is Savannah Agro Limited, which has an authorised capital of Tk20 crore but has significant investments and operations worth hundreds of crores.

Benazir addressed these claims in his Facebook video, stating that their family has been investing in agriculture since 2014, with business activities spanning a decade. Initially, they began with a fish farm, gradually expanding into afforestation with diverse tree species.

He said agricultural ventures do not require massive investments and disputed the reported land area, claiming their family actually has more debt than the money used to buy the land.

He added that all investments and land acquisitions are documented in their tax records.

Investment in resort and park

The report said Benazir and family members own a luxury resort called Savannah Eco Resort and Natural park in Gopalganj, spanning 1,400 acres. It said Benazir used constant pressure and intimidation to force landowners to sell their lands for this project. Additionally, it states that the resort is using government electricity without proper metering.

Benazir denied these allegations, stating that there is no truth to them. He clarified that the resort uses electricity with proper government permission and pays the monthly bills accordingly.

He also dismissed the accusations of pressuring landowners, saying that his government position did not interfere with his family's business endeavours.

Wealth in Dhaka and Purbachal

The published news alleged that Benazir owns several properties, including an 8,600 square feet apartment in Gulshan worth around Tk20 crore, a 4,000 square feet flat near Moghbazar Ad-Deen Hospital, a house in Purbachal valued at around Tk45 crore, and a duplex on 40 khata land in Anand Housing. Additionally, he reportedly has two bighas of land in Naora in Rupganj, and had purchased 10 katha plots in Purbachal during his tenure as IG.

Benazir refuted these claims, stating that he only booked a plot in Anand Housing in 2007 and paid in instalments. He denied owning the flat in Moghbazar and disputed the exaggerated value of the Purbachal house. He also denied owning the two katha plots in Naora.

Regarding the purchase of 10 khata land during his time as IG, he clarified that he did not buy any land in Purbachal during his tenure and had sold the 10 khata plot acquired in 2001.

Money laundering

The report alleges Benazir Ahmed is involved in gold and hotel businesses in Dubai and Singapore, along with land investments in Thailand and Malaysia, all under the names of family members. Additionally, it alleges that Benazir and his wife took a large bank loan and moved it abroad.

Regarding this, Benazir said he has no businesses in those countries and did not transfer any loan money abroad. He clarified that a loan from Sonali Bank was not laundered but invested in a project in Gopalganj, where construction work is ongoing.

Investments in Canada , Padma Bank, St Martin's

Benzir also denied having investments in Canadian universities and Padma Bank, as alleged by the report.

The report also claimed that Benazir illegally grabbed 250 decimals of land and a 168 decimal coconut plantation belonging to someone named Wajiullah on Saint Martin's Island.

Benazir responded, saying he is unaware that there are coconut plantations on St Martin's Island. He clarified they have a small plot there and disputed the accuracy of the forceful land acquisition reported.

Income and other investments

The report claims Benazir made a total income of over Tk1.85 crore over his 34 years and seven months of service, along with other benefits based on his position.

Benazir responded, stating that the reported calculation of his salary is inaccurate and fictional.