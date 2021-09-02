ACC: Former RHD engineer, wife sued over illegal wealth

Corruption

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 06:49 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against a former engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and his wife for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth.

ACC Assistant Director, Md Ataur Rahman Sarker filed the case against former additional chief engineer, Junaid Ahsan Shibib, 62, and his wife Shahana Parvin, 52.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Shahana Parvin has assets worth Tk1.44 crore without any income sources.

