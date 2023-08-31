Cooperation between Dhaka-Delhi significant for global inclusivity: Indian envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:23 pm

The inaugural session of the seminar titled &quot;G-20 Summit: Dhaka to New Delhi&quot; was held at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (31 August). Photo: Collected
The inaugural session of the seminar titled "G-20 Summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" was held at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (31 August). Photo: Collected

The expanding cooperation between Bangladesh and India holds significance for global inclusivity, resilience and sustainability, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today.

"Our cooperation is naturally expanding to a new horizon that is not only important bilaterally but also of great significance in shaping global conversion towards inclusivity, resilience and sustainability," he said at the inaugural session of a seminar titled "G-20 summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (31 August).         

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was the chief guest at the seminar.    

Pranay Varma said his country is eagerly looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the G-20 summit to be held on 9-10 September in New Delhi.                   

"Our invitation to Bangladesh to participate as a guest country during India's G-20 presidency this year reflected the importance we attach to Bangladesh as a close friend and partner," he said.

"But equally important it reflected our conviction that Bangladesh has a great development story to tell the world and to enrich the deliberation of G-20," the Indian envoy added.

The Indian envoy said, "The title of today's event Dahka to New Delhi elegantly captured the significance of our partnership with Bangladesh in global engagement and policy priorities. It also captures the very close and productive engagement that Bangladesh has had with the G-20 process this year as a guest country."

He said India counts on Bangladesh's support as the country strives to become an upper-middle-income country by 2032 and a developed country by 2041 guided by the vision of smart Bangladesh.

