PM Hasina's participation at G20 Summit to add yet another feather to the ‘Golden Chapter’ in Dhaka-Delhi ties: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was speaking at a discussion titled “G20 Summit: Dhaka to New Delhi”, at Foreign Service Academy on 31 August, 2023. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's participation at the G20 Summit in New Delhi will add yet another feather to the "Golden Chapter" in Dhaka-Delhi ties.

"We look forward to working together with G20 partners to find multi-dimensional solutions to the multiple crises plaguing our world," he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the opening session of a discussion titled "G20 Summit: Dhaka to New Delhi", at the Foreign Service Academy.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, who is discharging his responsibilities as the Bangladesh Sherpa for G20, spoke at the opening session. President of the Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and G20 Employer Advocate Selima Ahmad, MP, also spoke at the session.

The recognition by G20 — under the Indian Presidency — that the status quo is no longer sustainable for multilateralism to function is a major turn-around, Momen said.

The foreign minister hoped that Bangladesh could make visible and meaningful contributions to the G20 processes through multi-stakeholder participation.

PM Hasina participated in G7 Outreach Meetings in Japan and Canada in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

She recently attended the BRICS Outreach Summit in Johannesburg as one of the invited leaders from outside Africa.

"Her upcoming participation at the G20 Summit stands out for the fact that the invited leaders there get to share the discussion table along with the core G20 members," Momen said.

"Bangladesh's participation at the upcoming G20 Summit also aligns with our value-driven diplomatic efforts to champion the cause of sustainable development globally," he added.

"I acknowledge the call made the other day by my Indian counterpart Minister S. Jaishankar for a re-globalization that is more inclusive and diversified than the model that treats most countries in the Global South as mere recipients or consumers," Momen said.

Bangladesh fully subscribes to the six thematic priorities identified by the Indian G20 Presidency.

"We have already joined global partnerships like the International Solar Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructures — personally championed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," the minister said.

He said they see merit in adopting his innovative ideas like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in their national context.

"We hope to draw lessons from India's massive roll-out of inter-operable digital public infrastructure for our own move towards building a smart government and economy. In turn, we believe we have crucial insights to share with the rest of the Global South on women-led development," he added.

There were three-panel discussions on women-led development, lifestyle for the environment and green development, and digital public infrastructure.