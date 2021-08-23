Construction work of laying roadway slab on Padma bridge completed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

Construction work of laying roadway slab on Padma bridge completed

The last of the 2,917 roadway slabs was laid on Monday which marks the Bridge's length 6.15 km.

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 03:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The construction work of laying the roadway slab on Padma Bridge has been completed.

The last of the 2,917 roadway slabs was laid on Monday which marks the Bridge's length 6.15 km.

Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of the Padma Bridge project, confirmed the matter and said, "The last roadway slab has been laid today on the span of piers 12 and 13 of the bridge."

Earlier, on 20 June, the work of laying the railway slab of the two-storey bridge was completed.

According to the engineer sources, 87.25% of the overall bridge project has been completed till July this year. The progress of the work of the main bridge is 94.25%.

The bridge is expected to be opened to use by June 2022.

Top News

Padma Bridge / roadway / construction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 