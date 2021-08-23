Construction work of laying roadway slab on Padma bridge completed

The construction work of laying the roadway slab on Padma Bridge has been completed.

The last of the 2,917 roadway slabs was laid on Monday which marks the Bridge's length 6.15 km.

Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of the Padma Bridge project, confirmed the matter and said, "The last roadway slab has been laid today on the span of piers 12 and 13 of the bridge."

Earlier, on 20 June, the work of laying the railway slab of the two-storey bridge was completed.

According to the engineer sources, 87.25% of the overall bridge project has been completed till July this year. The progress of the work of the main bridge is 94.25%.

The bridge is expected to be opened to use by June 2022.