Constable 'shoots himself' with own rifle at RAB Headquarters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:05 pm

File Photo
File Photo

A constable who was on duty at the RAB Headquarters has died allegedly being shot by his own arms.

The victim, Shuvo Mollo, sustained bullet injuries around 2.30pm today, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

However, it could not be ascertained whether he received the bullet out of carelessness or committed suicide, said RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin.

The constable was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital soon after the accident, when the on duty doctor declared him dead around 5.15pm.

Shuvo Mollo hailed from Jowerkorer Haat in Chattogram.

Earlier on 6 August, another constable called Mehedi Hasan died while discharging duty at the residence of Dhaka district's Superintendent of Police in Ramna.

He also died being shot by his own arms, said police.

