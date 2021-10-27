Committee formed over ferry capsize in Padma

The Shipping Ministry has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the capsizing of a ro-ro ferry in the Padma River near Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday.

The probe body has been asked to submit a report within seven working days, said a shipping ministry circular.

Shipping Ministry Additional Secretary (Development) Sultan Abdul Hamid is the convener and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Director (Technical) Md Rashedul Islam member is secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are BIWTA Director (ICT) Rakibul Islam Talukder, Captain Saeed Ahmed, nautical surveyor and examiner of shipping department; deputy director of Local Government Department in Manikganj; Jubayer Ibn Awal, associate professor, Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, BUET; and Police Superintendent of River Police (Faridpur region) Jasim Uddin.

The committee will find out the reason behind the ferry capsize and make recommendations to prevent such accidents in the future, the circular added.

Ro-ro ferry Amanat Shah capsized in the Padma River on Wednesday morning. The ferry was loaded with 15 goods-laden trucks and several motorcycles.