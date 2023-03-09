College student breaks leg in Farmgate bus accident
A college student sustained a leg injury after being hit by a bus on Thursday morning in the capital's Farmgate.
Metro rail construction workers in the area along with other commuters were quick to respond and were able to stop the bus from fleeing the spot.
After police arrived, they arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle, according to media reports.
Later, the victim was rushed to the National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute.