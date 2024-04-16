Foreign student killed in Ctg road accident

Xaydala Phutphaphone. The photo was taken from her passport

A foreign student was killed and two others were injured after their jeep crashed into a road divider on the Patenga Outer Link Road in the early hours on Tuesday (16 April).

The deceased has been identified as Xaydala Phutphaphone, 25, a citizen of Laos and a student of the Asian University for Women.

Patenga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kabirul Islam told The Business Standard that their jeep's front wheel burst, causing it to collide with the road divider around 1:00am in the Charpara area of the Link Road.

"The foreign female student died on the spot. Two injured persons are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city," he added.

He mentioned that the two others injured were Bangladeshi siblings.

A case regarding this incident is currently under process, said the OC.

