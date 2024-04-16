Foreign student killed in Ctg road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

Foreign student killed in Ctg road accident

The two others injured were Bangladeshi siblings

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 07:03 pm
Xaydala Phutphaphone. The photo was taken from her passport
Xaydala Phutphaphone. The photo was taken from her passport

A foreign student was killed and two others were injured after their jeep crashed into a road divider on the Patenga Outer Link Road in the early hours on Tuesday (16 April). 

The deceased has been identified as Xaydala Phutphaphone, 25, a citizen of Laos and a student of the Asian University for Women.

Patenga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kabirul Islam told The Business Standard that their jeep's front wheel burst, causing it to collide with the road divider around 1:00am in the Charpara area of the Link Road.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The foreign female student died on the spot. Two injured persons are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city," he added.

He mentioned that the two others injured were Bangladeshi siblings. 

A case regarding this incident is currently under process, said the OC.
 

Top News

Foreign Student / Chattogram / road accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

8h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

11h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

4h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

1h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

7h | Videos
Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

22h | Videos