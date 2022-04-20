Cocktails explode near Dhaka College 

Several cocktails have exploded in the Dhaka College area after the shops in the New Market started to open.

At least six cocktails reportedly exploded around 5pm on Wednesday (20 April).

Sharif Mohammad Farooquzzaman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (New Market zone) said, "We have received news that six cocktails have exploded inside Dhaka College. We are going to the spot."

However, he noted that the traffic situation is normal at the moment.

The assistant commissioner could not confirm the identities of the perpetrators behind the explosions.

Meanwhile, the students gathered in front of the college following the incident. The law enforcement agency members were seen on alert near New Market area.

Earlier in the day, New Market Business Owners' Association President Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen said the shops in the New Market area will be reopened.

He also urged Dhaka College students to be considerate of the situation.

A clash ensued between Dhaka College students and some traders in the capital's New Market area around midnight on Tuesday (April 19). Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night.

Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time. A number of shops were vandalised and several traders were also physically assaulted in the attack, the students added.

Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities have postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

In response, the traders soon organised and chased out the students from the market's premise.

Meanwhile, contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market. An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.

Following Monday night's incident, a day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 18, said Bachchu Mia, who is in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Nahid, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died while being treated at DMCH, the police official said.

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

Police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later.

Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight. On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.