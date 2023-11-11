5 buses, 1 pickup van set on fire ahead of Sunday's blockade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:49 am

Related News

5 buses, 1 pickup van set on fire ahead of Sunday's blockade

Also, two cocktails were exploded in the capital's Farmgate area this evening.

TBS Report
11 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:49 am
A bus was set on fire in the capital&#039;s Arambag area on Saturday (11 November). Photo: Fire Service
A bus was set on fire in the capital's Arambag area on Saturday (11 November). Photo: Fire Service

Five buses and a pickup van were set ablaze in Dhaka and Gazipur night before the enforcement of BNP and several other opposition parties' two-day blockade.

A bus was set on fire around 11:38pm in the capital's Mirpur-13 area near Kafrul police station on Saturday (11 November), according to the fire service.

Two units from Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot to douse the blaze.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A pickup van was set on fire around 9:33pm in Jugitala area of Joydebpur in Gazipur. 

Around 9:27pm, a bus of Anabil Paribahan was torched in front of a fruit market in Jatrabari today. Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station reached the scene to douse the blaze.

A bus was set on fire outside Sundarban Square Market in the capital's Gulistan area around 9pm.

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station put out the blaze.

Around 8:30pm, another bus was set ablaze in front of Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital. 

Two units from Kalyanpur Fire Station put out the fire.

Another bus was set ablaze outside Notre Dame College in Circular Road area of the city around 8:20pm. 

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station doused the blaze. 

Meanwhile, two cocktails were exploded in the capital's Farmgate area this evening.

The incident took place in front of Babul Tower in Farmgate at 7:10pm, Apurba Hasan, officer in-charge of Tejgaon police station, confirmed to The Business Standard.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Top News

Cocktail blast / Farmgate / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

46m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

26m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

41m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World