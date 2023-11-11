5 buses, 1 pickup van set on fire ahead of Sunday's blockade

A bus was set on fire in the capital's Arambag area on Saturday (11 November). Photo: Fire Service

Five buses and a pickup van were set ablaze in Dhaka and Gazipur night before the enforcement of BNP and several other opposition parties' two-day blockade.

A bus was set on fire around 11:38pm in the capital's Mirpur-13 area near Kafrul police station on Saturday (11 November), according to the fire service.

Two units from Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot to douse the blaze.

A pickup van was set on fire around 9:33pm in Jugitala area of Joydebpur in Gazipur.

Around 9:27pm, a bus of Anabil Paribahan was torched in front of a fruit market in Jatrabari today. Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station reached the scene to douse the blaze.

A bus was set on fire outside Sundarban Square Market in the capital's Gulistan area around 9pm.

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station put out the blaze.

Around 8:30pm, another bus was set ablaze in front of Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital.

Two units from Kalyanpur Fire Station put out the fire.

Another bus was set ablaze outside Notre Dame College in Circular Road area of the city around 8:20pm.

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station doused the blaze.

Meanwhile, two cocktails were exploded in the capital's Farmgate area this evening.

The incident took place in front of Babul Tower in Farmgate at 7:10pm, Apurba Hasan, officer in-charge of Tejgaon police station, confirmed to The Business Standard.

No casualties were reported in the incident.