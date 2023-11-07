Bus, auto-rickshaw, ambulance collision: 3 children among 7 dead in Ctg

The CNG autorickshaw rammed by a bus in a three-way collision in Chattogram's Hathazari on Tuesday, 7 November 2023. Photo: TBS

At least seven were killed, including three children, in a three-way collision between a bus, a CNG auto-rickshaw, and an ambulance in Chattogram today (7 November) morning.

Sub-Inspector of Hathazari police station Md Rashid of the police station said three women, three children and one man died in the accident.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Three others sustained injuries in the accident that took place in the Charia area of Chattogram's Hathazari at 11:30am, Kafil Uddin, mobilising office of the Divisional Fire Control Office, told The Business Standard.

"On receiving information, a team of Hathazari Fire Station rushed to the spot and recovered bodies of seven passengers of the CNG auto-rickshaw and ambulance who died on the spot," he added.

He also said one of the three injured was sent to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex from the spot.

The bodies will be handed over to police.

Kafil said all of the deceased were passengers of the auto-rickshaw and the ambulance. No passengers on the bus sustained any injury.