Chuadanga woman abandons newborn at hospital because she is a ‘girl’

Bangladesh

Mahfuz Mamun
27 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:09 pm

Related News

Chuadanga woman abandons newborn at hospital because she is a ‘girl’

Mahfuz Mamun
27 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:09 pm
Chuadanga woman abandons newborn at hospital because she is a ‘girl’

Authorities in Chuadanga Sadar Upazila promptly responded when a woman deliberately left her one-day-old baby at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital due to the child being a girl. The infant was later reunited with her parents on Friday evening.

Dr Wahid Mahmud Robin, the residential medical officer of the hospital, told The Business Standard, "Papiya Khatun, a pregnant woman, came to the emergency department of the hospital on Wednesday night [24 January], accompanied by her mother. After the birth of the girl, Papiya was admitted to the gynaecology ward of the hospital due to her poor health conditions."

"However, on Thursday morning, she and her mother cunningly left the one-day-old newborn with a relative of another patient in the ward and fled the hospital," said Dr Wahid Mahmud.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At this point, both the hospital and upazila authorities intervened and shared a social media post in this regard. After seeing the post, the newborn's father and grandmother went to the hospital on Friday morning and received the infant, he said.

When pressed by authorities and local journalists, the mother Papiya said, "I have two daughters. My elder daughter is eight years old and my other daughter is three years old. During my seventh month of pregnancy, an ultrasound revealed that another girl was coming, which disappointed my husband. He hoped for a son."

"I then lied to my husband that the baby in my womb might be ill and could die. When labour pains started on Wednesday night, I went to the emergency department of the hospital with my mother, where I gave birth. The next morning, I left the baby with a woman in the ward and told my husband that our child had died," she added.

Garib Ruhani Masum, the vice chairman of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila, told TBS, "After I was informed, I conducted an investigation. Along with the social service officer, the executive officer of Sadar Upazila, the residential medical officer of Sadar Hospital, and the assistant commissioner (Land) of Sadar Upazila, we met with both parties to resolve the matter."

"The child and mother are now undergoing treatment at the hospital," he added.

Top News

Chuadanga / abandon / girl / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

8h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

17m | Videos