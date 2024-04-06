Chuadanga records highest temperature this year at 40.2°C

Chuadanga is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, recording the highest temperature in Bangladesh this year at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday (6 April).

According to Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory, this peak temperature was recorded at 3:00pm.

He further said moderate to intense heat has continued over Chuadanga for several days. The intensity of heat has been increasing since morning.

Meanwhile, humidity is 22%, he added.

Anis Ali, a local farmer, said, "It is becoming difficult to work in the field due to the sun. Even the crops are drying up. After irrigation, the soil is drying up too. [I'm afraid] All crops will be damaged."

Another local resident, Kochi, said businesses are not doing too well as people are not stepping out of their homes due to the heat. "The heat is unbearable. People are simply trying to spend more time indoors."

In addition to Saturday's record, the district experienced temperatures of 38.2 degrees Celsius at noon on both Friday and Saturday, indicating a relentless surge in heat levels.

Altaf Hossain, an observer at Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said this peak temperature marks the season's most extreme heat, reports UNB.

Hossain reported a persistent mild to severe heatwave in Chuadanga since April's onset, exacerbated by high humidity levels that have amplified the heat's impact.

The weather observer warned that the district might continue to endure similar temperatures in the coming days, with predictions suggesting the possibility of an even more severe heatwave later this month. "With no rainfall in sight, temperatures are expected to escalate further," Hossain added.

Residents of Chuadanga are facing extreme conditions, with the ongoing heatwave and Ramadan fasting putting significant strain on the working community. Many are opting to stay indoors, venturing out only for emergencies due to the unbearable heat.

Mithun Mia, a battery-run three-wheeler driver, voiced the challenges faced by locals, stating, "The scorching temperatures make it difficult to operate vehicles, and passenger demand is low ahead of Eid."

Meanwhile, Pabna district recorded a high temperature of 40 degrees Celsius around 3:00pm on Saturday, as reported by Nazmul Huq, an observer at Ishwardi Weather Office. This follows a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius recorded on 1 April.

The Chuadanga Weather Observatory notes that since 2 April, when a temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius was recorded, Chuadanga has consistently registered the country's highest temperatures for 13 consecutive days, emphasising the district's struggle with this unprecedented heatwave.