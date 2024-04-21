Chuadanga, Pabna, Jashore hit by ‘very severe’ heatwave

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 04:58 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Temperatures hit 'very severe' levels in Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts, said a Met office bulletin today (21 April).

"Very severe heat wave is sweeping across Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts and a severe heat wave is being experienced in Dhaka, parts of the Khulna divisions and Rajshahi district," it said.

Meteorologist Mohammad Sahidul Islam told The Business Standard that the country's highest temperature was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, with Pabna reaching 42 degrees Celsius, Kushtia 40.0 degrees Celsius, and Jashore 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka experienced a highest of 38.2 degrees Celsius temperature as of 3:00pm today, he said.

The meteorologist also mentioned that there is no forecast for rain anywhere within the next 24 hours with the exception of two districts in the country. 

The season's highest temperature in the capital Dhaka was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the country's highest temperature was recorded in Jashore at 42.6 degrees Celsius, which was also the season's high for the country.

The BMD issued a warning that the heat wave condition will remain unchanged for the five days commencing 9:00am on Saturday (20 April).

Over 42 degrees Celsius temperature is considered as a very severe heat wave while between 40-41.9 degrees Celsisus is considered as severe and 38 to 39.9 degrees Celsius is considered as moderate heat wave while 36 to 37.9 degrees Celsius is considered as mild heat wave in the country, according to the BMD.

Amid the onslaught by the sun, the education ministry has declared that all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions throughout Bangladesh will remain closed until 27 April.

The heatwave has already taken two lives, one in Pabna and another in Chaudanga yesterday.

