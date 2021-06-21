Chomsky to join Bangladeshi interview show on Wednesday

Noam Chomsky, the father of modern linguistics and a philosopher, will join the Facebook Live of a Bangladeshi interviewing organisation called T-Cup on Wednesday.

Chomsky will speak live at the event at 10 am on 23 June about South Asian politics and Bangladesh's political prospects and refugees.

The event has been confirmed by Tanbirul Miraj Ripon, the founder of T-Cup and the presenter of the event.

T-Cup is a non-profit organisation that hosts interviews on political issues in South Asia, including the potential of Bangladesh.

