Chomsky to join Bangladeshi interview show on Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:38 pm

Related News

Chomsky to join Bangladeshi interview show on Wednesday

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:38 pm
Chomsky to join Bangladeshi interview show on Wednesday

Noam Chomsky, the father of modern linguistics and a philosopher, will join the Facebook Live of a Bangladeshi interviewing organisation called T-Cup on Wednesday. 

Chomsky will speak live at the event at 10 am on 23 June about South Asian politics and Bangladesh's political prospects and refugees. 

The event has been confirmed by Tanbirul Miraj Ripon, the founder of T-Cup and the presenter of the event.

T-Cup is a non-profit organisation that hosts interviews on political issues in South Asia, including the potential of Bangladesh.

The event is sponsored by 'Mohar' Fashion House, another affiliate of T-Cup.  To catch the event, check out -  https://www.facebook.com/tcupinterview/

Noam Chomsky / politics / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

54m | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

59m | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

59m | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020