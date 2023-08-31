Chittagong University contractors halt construction work protesting alleged extortion by BCL members

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 08:37 pm

Chittagong University main gate. File Photo: TBS
Chittagong University main gate. File Photo: TBS

The contractors' association of Chittagong University (CU) has declared a suspension of all construction work on the campus to protest against alleged extortion by members of CU Chhatra League.

On Thursday (August 31), they sent a letter to the university's vice-chancellor, demanding action against BCL members involved in extortion. 

The letter stated that the contractors are facing harassment from some drug-addicted students who steal construction materials, including rods, bricks, cement, and electrical appliances. 

The association also alleged these students openly assault contractors, construction workers, and engineers.

"In the presence of the police on 23 August, these students verbally abused a contractor in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities (2nd) and attempted to attack him with a rod," the letter detailed. 

The association further added that previous complaints about extortion had been submitted to the university administration, but no action had been taken. Instead, the extortionists continued their violent activities, assaulting workers and confiscating construction materials, which they then used as leverage against any complaints made to the authorities.

"Goods are being looted on an almost daily basis. Due to the administration's inaction, the contractors are suffering financially," the statement added. 

In protest against this chaos, registered contractors of the university have decided to halt all construction and renovation work until these issues are resolved, said President of the contractors' association, Sekander Hossain.

Efforts to reach Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhtar for her comments on the matter were unsuccessful despite several phone calls.

Rezaul Haque, President of BCL's Chittagong University unit, said if the allegations of extortion against BCL are proved, both the university administration and Bangladesh Chhatra League will take appropriate action.

Earlier, on Monday, Raju Munshi, the Joint General Secretary of CU Chhatra League, physically assaulted the university's Chief Engineer Sayed Jahangir Fazal, and Chief Security Officer Sheikh Abdur Razzaque for making complaints to the university administration about various issues, including extortion.

Moreover, on 17 July, BCL leaders and activists were accused of obstructing construction work and assaulting workers due to non-payment of extortion.

