China will not require Covid-19 testing for incoming travelers

China no longer requires Covid-19 PCR or ATR test before boarding, effective from 30 August.

Declaration of test result to China Customs upon arrival are exempted accordingly, reads a Chinese embassy press release.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh also issued a notice three weeks ago to further facilitate visa application process for Bangladeshi citizens.

Till the end of this year, there will be no need to leave fingerprints at the Embassy counter desk for those who apply for single and double entry business (M), tourism (L), family visit (Q2), transit (G), and crew (C) visas.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will undertake its maiden flight between Dhaka and Guangzhou on 14 September. Tickets for this route are already open for sale on the company's website.

US-Bangla Airlines will increase its flights heading for Guangzhou from three to five per week. Taking into account the flights of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, the total amount of direct flights between the two countries will grow to 48 per week from mid-September on, which will meet the need of transportation for nearly 10,000 people on weekly basis.

With applicant-friendly visa policies, various options of flights and attractive ticket prices, China encourage more Bangladeshi people to study, do business, go sightseeing and invest in China. As assured by its government time and again, China is committed to open its door wider to the world.

Bangladesh is a close neighbor of China, and the history of friendly relations between the two countries can be traced back thousands of years. Since the beginning of this millennium, in particular the establishment of Bangladesh-China Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2016, bilateral exchanges in various fields have become increasingly intensive.

The Johannesburg meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping charted the future road map for betterment of bilateral relations. They jointly made the decision to further strengthen people-to-people contact and deepen cultural exchanges. The readiness of visa facilitation measures and more round-trip flights is expected to further promote in-depth understanding and friendship between the two peoples.