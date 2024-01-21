China to speed up release of dev assistance to Bangladesh: Finance minister

Bangladesh

UNB
21 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 06:42 pm

The Chinese ambassador said their work has started anew with the new government in Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen paid a courtesy call onFinance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the finance ministry in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday (21 January). Photo: UNB
Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen paid a courtesy call onFinance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the finance ministry in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday (21 January). Photo: UNB

The release of Chinese funds for Bangladesh's development projects will be easier than before, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (21 January).

"China has a commitment to the projects taken up for development. I expect China's financing concessions to be easier than ever," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen, at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The Chinese ambassador said their work has started anew with the new government in Bangladesh.

"That's why I had a courtesy meeting with Finance Minister Ali today," he said

He quoted the new finance minister as saying that Bangladesh will play a strong role in promoting bilateral relations with China.

The ambassador also said that China's economic and trade relations with Bangladesh will further grow under the new government.

