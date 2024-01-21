China to speed up release of dev assistance to Bangladesh: Finance minister
The Chinese ambassador said their work has started anew with the new government in Bangladesh
The release of Chinese funds for Bangladesh's development projects will be easier than before, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (21 January).
"China has a commitment to the projects taken up for development. I expect China's financing concessions to be easier than ever," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen, at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The Chinese ambassador said their work has started anew with the new government in Bangladesh.
"That's why I had a courtesy meeting with Finance Minister Ali today," he said
He quoted the new finance minister as saying that Bangladesh will play a strong role in promoting bilateral relations with China.
The ambassador also said that China's economic and trade relations with Bangladesh will further grow under the new government.