Will elevate China-Bangladesh relations to new heights: Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has expressed commitment to elevating bilateral relations with Bangladesh's new government to new heights.

"The new finance minister's diplomatic background and experience as a former foreign minister would significantly bolster Bangladesh's relations with China in the coming days," said the Chinese ambassador today (21 January) after a courtesy meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the finance ministry in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

"Working with the new government, we will elevate Sino-Bangladesh bilateral relations to new heights. The new finance minister will ensure that we have a wonderful time in all areas of cooperation, including financial assistance, better than any previous time," he added.

Following the new government's assumption of duties, economic and commercial relations between Bangladesh and China are set to begin anew.

The ambassador mentioned that the financial support promised by China for Bangladesh's infrastructure development projects would be easier to obtain than before.