Will elevate China-Bangladesh relations to new heights: Chinese ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

Will elevate China-Bangladesh relations to new heights: Chinese ambassador

The ambassador mentioned that the financial support promised by China for Bangladesh's infrastructure development projects would be easier to obtain than before

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 03:22 pm
File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB
File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has expressed commitment to elevating bilateral relations with Bangladesh's new government to new heights.

"The new finance minister's diplomatic background and experience as a former foreign minister would significantly bolster Bangladesh's relations with China in the coming days," said the Chinese ambassador today (21 January) after a courtesy meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the finance ministry in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. 

"Working with the new government, we will elevate Sino-Bangladesh bilateral relations to new heights. The new finance minister will ensure that we have a wonderful time in all areas of cooperation, including financial assistance, better than any previous time," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the new government's assumption of duties, economic and commercial relations between Bangladesh and China are set to begin anew. 

The ambassador mentioned that the financial support promised by China for Bangladesh's infrastructure development projects would be easier to obtain than before.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh-China Relations / Bangladesh / Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

7h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

4h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

1h | Videos
Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

3h | Videos
Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

5h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

19h | Videos