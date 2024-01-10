Child's death at United Medical College: Speakers demand arrest of accused doctors within 48 hours

Shastho Surokkha Andolon, a social organisation working on health safety of citizens, formed a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday (10 January), demanding arrest of the doctors accused in Ayaan&#039;s death. Photo: Courtesy
Shastho Surokkha Andolon, a social organisation working on health safety of citizens, formed a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday (10 January), demanding arrest of the doctors accused in Ayaan's death. Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a human chain demanded the arrest of the doctors accused in the death of a five-year-old child, Ayaan, who passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College Hospital.

They also threatened to besiege the hospital if the accused doctors are not arrested within 48 hours.

Shastho Surokkha Andolon, a social organization working on health safety of citizens, made the call in a human chain formed in front of Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday (10 January). 

Speaking at the event, Shastho Surokkha Andolon's coordinator Nazmul Hasan said, "Ayan's death exposed the flaws of our medical system. It is a stark reminder that any one of us, whether it's me, you, or someone in our family, could have faced a similar fate. This demands our collective vigilance against the substandard treatment prevalent in our country."

At the human chain, Ayaan's Md Manik expressed the deep pain of losing his nephew, emphasising that nobody should endure the same agonising emptiness. 

"We anticipated that Ayan had passed away earlier but they [hospital authorities] did not reveal it. They disclosed it on the election day in an attempt to cover up the incident," he said.

On 31 December, Ayaan was circumcised under full anaesthesia at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul Badda, allegedly without parental consent.

He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch from there as he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation.

After seven days of keeping him on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, the doctors declared Ayaan dead early Sunday (7 January).

