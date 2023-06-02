Chattogram-10 MP Afsarul Ameen dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 06:14 pm

Chattogram-10 MP Afsarul Ameen dies

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 06:14 pm
Chattogram-10 MP Afsarul Ameen dies

Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-10 constituency Afsarul Ameen has died from cancer at the age of 73.

He breathed his last at Square Hospital in the capital on Friday (2 June) afternoon.

Citing Afsarul Ameen's son Dr Mahid Bin Amin, Chittagong Medical University Deputy Director Dr Bidduth Barua confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He said, "Afsarul Ameen was undergoing treatment at Square Hospital for a long time. He died at 4:30pm."

Afsarul Ameen was elected member of parliament from Chattogram-10 (Doublemooring-Pahartali, Khulshi, Halishahar) constituency in the ninth National Parliament Elections held in 2008. He was re-elected in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

In January 2020, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

