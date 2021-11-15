Chargesheet accepted against Pori Moni, two others in drug case

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court has accepted the chargesheet against actor Pori Moni and two others in a drug case today.

The others accused are - Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

The Dhallywood star appeared before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in the case filed against her with the Banani police station.

Earlier on 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pressed charges against three people, including the actor, in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with aide Ashraful Islam.

As many as 19 bottles of foreign liquor and 4g of ice (street name of crystal methamphetamine) were seized from her flat.

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her in a court on the completion of a one-day remand, her third.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, on 31 August, granted Pori Moni interim bail until the investigation report was submitted.

The actor walked out of jail on 1 September.