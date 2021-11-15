Chargesheet accepted against Pori Moni, two others in drug case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:38 am

Related News

Chargesheet accepted against Pori Moni, two others in drug case

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:38 am
RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS
RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court has accepted the chargesheet against actor Pori Moni and two others in a drug case today.

The others accused are - Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

The Dhallywood star appeared before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in the case filed against her with the Banani police station.

Earlier on 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pressed charges against three people, including the actor, in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with aide Ashraful Islam.

As many as 19 bottles of foreign liquor and 4g of ice (street name of crystal methamphetamine) were seized from her flat.

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her in a court on the completion of a one-day remand, her third.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, on 31 August, granted Pori Moni interim bail until the investigation report was submitted.

The actor walked out of jail on 1 September.

Top News

Pori Moni / drug case / narcotics / raid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub