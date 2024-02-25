Raid at CMSD: Health minister finds hundreds of cartons of health care items lying unused

Health

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 06:24 pm

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen inspected the CMSD today (25 February), accompanied by Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: TBS
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen inspected the CMSD today (25 February), accompanied by Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: TBS

Hundreds of cartons filled with various emergency health care items were found lying unused during a raid at the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD).

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen inspected the depot today (25 February), accompanied by Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam.  

Coming across irregularities, the health minister directed the depot officials to submit a report in the next five days explaining why such a large number of goods have been wasted.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the report, he also asked to include a list of all the existing goods, on which date they were delivered here and when other goods will be delivered in future. 

He also asked Jahangir Alam and ABM Khurshid Alam to hold an emergency meeting to collect the  report and take appropriate measures accordingly.

Health ministry to conduct countrywide raids on hospitals from 27 Feb: Minister

Earlier today, the minister said the health ministry will conduct raids on hospitals across the country to supervise the management.

