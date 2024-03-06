CIC raids Ctg Max Hospital over tax dodging allegations

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 March, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:44 am

CIC raids Ctg Max Hospital over tax dodging allegations

TBS Report 
06 March, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:44 am
CIC raids Ctg Max Hospital over tax dodging allegations

Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) under the National Board of Revenue today (5 March) conducted a raid on Max Hospital and Diagnostics Ltd in Chattogram, over allegations of tax dodging. 

Speaking to the Business Standard, CIC Director Masudur Rahman, who led the team, said, "We received a complaint about the hospital, and following the raid, we confiscated documents and hardware. A thorough examination of the seized items is underway.

"We hope, we will be able to find out a substantial amount of tax evasion," he added.

Recently, CIC has conducted raids in several hospitals in Dhaka, investigating allegations of tax evasion.

As per CIC sources, this marks the first-ever raid outside Dhaka, conducted by the tax authority. Documents were confiscated from the private hospital with the expectation of revealing a significant amount of evaded taxes.

 

