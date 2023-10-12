Charge framing in 11 cases against Khaleda deferred till 13 Nov

A Dhaka court has deferred the hearing date for charge framing against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in 10 cases along with taking cognizance of one charge sheet which was filed previously.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set up at Keraniganj Central Jail adjourned Thursday's hearing and fixed 13 November as the next hearing date, confirmed Tapas Kumar Pal, additional public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

Khaleda Zia was supposed to appear in court on Thursday (12 October), but due to her illness, she was unable to attend.

The adjournment occurred in response to petitions submitted by Khaleda's lawyer.

According to court sources, "Thursday was set for the hearing on a charge-sheet submission in a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station and charge framing in 10 other cases."

In 2016, Khaleda Zia faced a sedition charge for her disputable comments concerning the number of martyrs in the Liberation War

In addition, on the night of 23 January 2015, a passenger bus of Glory Transport in Jatrabari's Kather Pool area suffered a petrol bomb attack, resulting in 29 passengers suffering burns, and one passenger ended up in critical condition.

A case was filed at Jatrabari police station on the following day, 24 January 2015, accusing Khaleda Zia of orchestrating the attack.

Furthermore, eight other cases of vandalism were filed in 2015 at the Darus Salam Police Station.

Alongside Begum Zia, notable BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail, and Sultan Salauddin Tuku are also accused in these cases.