Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 07:31 pm

File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia may return home on Thursday (11 January) afternoon after more than five months of treatment at Evercare Hospital, according to Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP and personal physician to Khaleda Zia.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was taken to her cabin from the hospital's CCU on Tuesday.

She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August, and had a cardiovascular surgery on 27 October.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases and has been imprisoned since 8 February 2018. On 25 March 2020, the government's executive order suspended her sentence and granted her conditional release.

