Khaleda Zia's adviser Ekramuzzaman collects nomination form for Brahmanbaria-1

Defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless it's held under a caretaker government, the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK Ekramuzzaman has collected nomination form to contest for the Brahmanbaria-1 seat as an independent candidate.

Ekramuzzaman, also the managing director of RAK Ceramics, collected the nomination form from the office of the deputy commissioner and returning officer in Brahmanbaria on Monday (27 November).

Brahmanbaria district Election Officer Mohammad Sadekul Islam said, "A person named Bakul Mia has collected the nomination form on behalf of Ekramuzzaman to contest as an independent candidate."

Mentioning that Bakul Mia is a party worker, Ekramuzzaman said, "My well-wishers can collect the nomination form on my behalf. But I am yet to decide whether I will contest in the election or not. I will inform everyone in a day or two."

According to sources in the returning officer's office, 38 nomination forms have been distributed till Monday against the six parliamentary constituencies of Brahmanbaria.

BM Farhad Hossain Sangram, the current MP of Brahmanbaria-1, has received nomination from the ruling Awami League to contest in this seat.