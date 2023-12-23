Khaleda Zia's health improving; will remain under observation: Doctor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:36 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia's health improving; will remain under observation: Doctor

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August, and had a blood vessel surgery on 27 October.

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:36 pm
File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital for over four months, has slightly improved, said her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain.

"She needs to be under constant observation by doctors, which is not possible to do at home. So, it will take some more time for her to return home," Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August, and had a blood vessel surgery on 27 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zahid Hossain said the BNP chairperson experienced various complications after undergoing the surgery. 

"Now, the complications have subsided and Khaleda Zia's health has improved.

"If her health improves a little more, local and foreign doctors will discuss and decide whether or not to take her home," he added.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / Khaleda Zia’s treatment / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

9h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

5h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World