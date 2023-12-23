Khaleda Zia's health improving; will remain under observation: Doctor

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital for over four months, has slightly improved, said her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain.

"She needs to be under constant observation by doctors, which is not possible to do at home. So, it will take some more time for her to return home," Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August, and had a blood vessel surgery on 27 October.

Zahid Hossain said the BNP chairperson experienced various complications after undergoing the surgery.

"Now, the complications have subsided and Khaleda Zia's health has improved.

"If her health improves a little more, local and foreign doctors will discuss and decide whether or not to take her home," he added.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.