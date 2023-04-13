Chapter closes for Zeenat bookstore after 6 decades

Zeenat Book Supply Ltd, one of the oldest sources of original books in Bangladesh, is closing down their shop.

Established in 1963, the bookstore will draw an end to its legacy this month.

Proprietor of the book shop Syed Mohammad Faisal said, "There are actually several reasons for the decision to close down the business: book piracy, inability to adapt to the online business model, custom duties for imported books, and my debilitating health."

"The issue of book piracy has led to a significant reduction in the sale of books, as the price of original imported books is higher. Additionally, the inability to adapt to the online business model has resulted in decreased sales, despite attempts to train my long-term employees who have been here for 20 or 30 years."

Also Read - Zeenat bookstore: A destiny entwined with the fate of books

"All of these have led to a financial loss of Tk30 lakh over the past nine years, which is difficult for me to bear, particularly since I do not have any significant assets to prop this business. Sometimes, the monthly loss is up to Tk50,000 or 60,000."

"Furthermore, at 67, I have several health issues, including diabetes. While some people may not consider 67 to be an advanced age, my debilitating health is one of the reasons that contributed to this decision. At this age, I cannot really reinvent the business."

"For all of these reasons, I had been thinking about closing the store for the last couple of years. And now the time has come. From next month, this store will be rented as a stationary shop."

Photo: Collected from Bookworm Bangladesh's Facebook page

Zeenat Book Supply is offering a discount of 25% till it closes down at the end of this month.

Back in 1963, Faisal's father, Syed Abdul Malek, opened the store and named it after Faisal's elder sister Zeenat. Back then his father was a government employee in East Pakistan's Public Works Department.

Earlier on Wednesday (12 April), Bookworm Bangladesh, one of the prominent bookstores of recent times, published on their Facebook page, "It is with a heavy heart that we just heard Zeenat book supply ltd will be shutting down permanently."

"One of the first original bookstores of Dhaka located in the heart of New Market, it has been the genesis for many of us bookworms and our very first reads. We will never forget the magic of entering New Market and finding our way to Zeenat soon after. The smell, the shelves, the rows and piles of books, the excitement we had upon entering," read the social media post.