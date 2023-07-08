A spark to reinvent the love of books

Spearheaded by Mir Ramisa Raiyan Rose, a student at UW-Madison, That One Book Club (TOBC) is an international virtual book-reading platform founded in Dhaka, Bangladesh by a group of teenagers in 2020. The non-profit's aim is to rejuvenate the love of literature among today's youth.

The idea came to Rose (CEO, TOBC) during the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic when she noticed that despite complaining about nothing to do, very few teenagers and young adults were interested in reading novels or literary pieces of work.

Upon further inspection, she learned that most people felt intimidated by either the length of the book or simply felt there wasn't enough guidance to tell them which book they should start with or what would resonate with them.

With the mind to solve this problem, That One Book Club was born and today it is run by a team of 45 youth volunteers from 13 countries worldwide working to promote active reading and enhance the love of literature amongst people of all ages on a global scale.

TOBC not only focuses on publishing book reviews but also hosts related events while highlighting up-and-coming authors by interviewing them. Alongside this, TOBC has had partnerships with notable platforms such as MonerBondhu and Coders Trust BD. All of this has been done with the intention to uplift their motto, "Read to Learn, Love to Read."

