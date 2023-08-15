7 best books on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an inseparable part of the nation's history. Books can help to explore his remarkable life, from his early years to his charismatic leadership during tumultuous times.

Autobiographies and other insightful books can vividly depict his struggles, political endeavours, and dedication to social justice. In this article, we have selected 7 best books on the Father of the Nation to help the youths learn more about the greatest leader in Bangladesh's history.

Books by Bangabandhu

The architect of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all time, was not only a public leader but also deeply passionate about literature and culture. The proof of this can be found in his three books, 'The Unfinished Memoirs', 'Prison Diaries' and 'New China 1952'.

The Unfinished Memoirs

'Oshomapto Attojiboni' (The Unfinished Memoirs) is an autobiography by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman written in Bengali.

In 2004, Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina received four notebooks containing his writing. The writing on the old, worn-out pages revealed that these were his unfinished autobiography, written between 1967 and 1969 while in prison.

In his memoirs, Bangabandhu vividly paints a detailed picture of various facets of his life. He expressively recounts his ancestry and childhood years, his experiences during school and college, as well as his involvement in social and political spheres.

his story digs into the historical events that he closely observed as a committed political activist, both preceding and following India's partition. He provides insights into the occurrences such as famine, communal riots in Kolkata and Bihar, the partition itself, and the discriminatory stance of Pakistan's central government.

The memoir also meticulously documents pivotal moments such as the Language Movement, the emerging stirrings of the autonomy and independence movements, and skillfully captures a blend of immense uncertainties and soaring aspirations that defined the nation during that era.

Bangabandhu did not shy away from expressing his perspectives on other notable leaders of the time, such as Maulana Bhashani, A.K. Fazlul Haq, Mahatma Gandhi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Yar Mohammad Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Ghulam Muhammad, Abul Hashim, Khawaja Nazimuddin, Chaudhury Muhammad Ali, Mohammad Ali Bogra, and Nurul Amin.

This is the most reliable book to learn about the overall life of the Father of the Nation before the Liberation War. The book was first published in 2012 by The University Press Limited, Dhaka in Bangla language. Since its first publication, 'The Unfinished Memoirs' has been published in many languages including in braille as well.

The Prison Diaries

'Karagarer Roznamcha' (The Prison Diaries) is the second memoir by Bangabandhu. Written in Bangla, this book is based on Bangabandhu's days in jail from 1966 to 1968.

Besides discussing the details of prison life, the book reveals the political, economic, and social conditions of contemporary Pakistan. Bangabandhu mentioned political situations at that time, the condition of Awami League leaders and workers in prison, the condition of the media, and the ruthless torture of the rulers.

In addition to that, the Father of the Nation also highlighted conspiracy, betrayal, love of nature, devotion to parents, the joys and sorrows in prison in the book.

When Bangabandhu was released from prison in 1969, the then government of Pakistan seized his diaries. Four of them were returned later. In 2009, at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and with the help of the Special Branch, two more notebooks were retrieved. Based on them, Bangla Academy published the book in 2017.

The New China as I saw

'Amar Dekha Noya Chin' (The New China as I saw) is the third book written by Bangabandhu in Bangla language.

The book is based on Bangabandhu's visit to China. In October 1952, the Asian and Pacific Regional Peace Conference was held in Beijing, China. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined the peace conference as a member of the Pakistan delegation. During this visit, Bangabandhu closely witnessed China's political and socio-economic situation.

However, it would be wrong to call the book only a travelogue; the social philosophy of China, the perspective of the communist state system, and the evaluative review enriched the book.

At a young age, Bangabandhu was transforming into an anti-imperialist, humanitarian Bengali nationalist leader, as the book denotes. Bangla Academy published the book during Bangabandhu's birth centenary in 2020.

Books on Bangabandhu written by others

Numerous authors and publishers have also contributed by writing books about the Father of the Nation. Here we have selected the top four books on Bangabandhu's life and career.

Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita

This book, written by Bangabandhu's daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is a memoir. Several unknown facts about Bangabandhu's life and his family are included in the book. Starting from the indescribable pain of losing a loved one, the history of the public leader's own struggle is narrated in the book. Moreover, the book contains various aspects of Sheikh Hasina's life from 1983 to 1998.

There are five chapters in the book. The first chapter has an introduction written by Dr Rafiqul Islam and Partha Ghosh. The second chapter contains three essays titled Sheikh Mujib My Father, Bangabandhu and His Army, and The Worst Murder in History.

The third chapter contains Smriti Dakhin Duar-Ek, Smriti Dakhin Duar-Dui, and Smriti Boro Modhur Boro Bedonar.

The fourth chapter contains three essays on Abdul Matin Chowdhury, Begum Jahanara Imam, and Noor Hossain.

The last chapter is titled 'Diary of Ninety-one'.

The book was first published in Bangla in 1999 at the Kolkata Book Fair. Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Kolkata Book Fair that year. Calcutta-based publishing house Sahityam Prakashnalay published the book at the fair. The Bangladesh edition of Sheikh Hasina's book was first published in February 2015 from Agamee Prakashani at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair. The English, Hindi and German versions of this book were published in 2017.

Bangabandhu – Epitome of a Nation

Written by Enayetullah Khan, 'Bangabandhu – Epitome of a Nation' was published by Cosmos Books in May 2018.

In many ways, this book distinguishes itself from other publications. Written in English, it intends to draw readers unfamiliar with the life and works of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation. This coffee-table book is the author's tribute to Bangabandhu, but not in words alone. Enayetullah Khan has recorded history in this book through narratives of numerous occasions and events, embellished with an impressive collection of well selected images, rather than a long-winded lecture about Bangabandhu's life and struggles.

The book talks about important parts of Bangabandhu's life using words and pictures. It has a life sketch of the Father of the Nation, including information about the events of March, his time in jail, and the fateful night of August 15, 1975. The book also has an interview with Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

'Bangabandhu – Epitome of a Nation' also contains the story of Col. Jamil Uddin Ahmed, Bangabandhu's military secretary who tried to protect the Father of the Nation but was killed on August 15, 1975.

Bangabandhu Obhidhan

When we hear the term 'dictionary', we think of a book that contains the meaning, pronunciation, usage, etc., of the words of a particular language arranged in alphabetical order.

Is it possible to write a dictionary about a person? Sheikh Sadi did this. He is a television journalist by profession. The book 'Bangabandhu Obhidhan' (Bangabandhu Dictionary) is the result of almost twenty-five years of research by Sheikh Sadi.

The beginning of Bangabandhu's life can be found in the book. Not only that, the course of events in politics and Bangabandhu's involvement with it has also emerged quite fluently. The 518 pages book was first published in 2020 by Kathaprokash.

Bangabandhu Murder: Facts and Documents

This book was written by Professor Abu Sayeed. He presented his researched information and documents on the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this book.

Professor Abu Sayeed Collected various documents, references, notes and interviews in large volumes, in which domestic and international dates came up. Professor Abu Sayeed's work was first published by Charulipi Publications in 1986 in Bangla language.

Final Words

Exploring Bangabandhu's autobiographies provides an invaluable window into the life, accomplishments, and era of a leader who left an indelible mark on the history of Bangladesh as well as the nation. 'The Unfinished Memoirs', 'Prison Diaries' and 'New China 1952,' these three Bengali books provide ideas about his life and contemporary political situations.

Apart from these three books written by Bangabandhu himself, many authors and publishers also wrote numerous books on him.

These books on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stand as evidence of his strong spirit and unwavering commitment to his people. Readers will gain profound insights into the great leader's determination, sacrifices, and unyielding pursuit of justice. These books and autobiographies not only chronicle his personal journey but also illuminate the socio-political landscape of his times.