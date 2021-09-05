Censor board issues uncut certificate to 'Chironjib Mujib'

Bangladesh

UNB
05 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:19 am

'Chironjib Mujib', the autobiographical feature film based on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's autobiography "Ausamapta Atmajiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), has received the uncut censor certificate on Saturday.

According to a press release, Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) members issued the certificate after watching a screening of the film on Friday. 

The full-length feature film, dedicated to Bangabandhu's daughters - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, will be released very soon, the press release stated.

Earlier on June 23, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released the posters of the film through signing from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

She has also evaluated the story and the dialogues of the film.

Md Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister's Speechwriter, has directed the film and penned the dialogues while the screenplay is written by Jewel Mahmud, also the creative director of the film.

Produced by Liton Haider, the film showcases noted actor Ahmed Rubel as Bangabandhu (main character of the film), alongside an ensemble cast with Dilara Hanif Purnima, Khairul Alam Sabuj, late SM Mohsin, Dilara Zaman, Azad Abul Kalam, Swatabdi Wadud, Somu Chawdhury, Arman Parvez Murad, Shahjahan Samrat, late Selim Ahmed and Jewel Mahmud, in other characters.

