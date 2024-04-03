Eid holiday: Trade activities through Benapole port to be suspended for 5 days

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:23 pm

Trade activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for five days during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Photo: UNB
Trade activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for five days during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Photo: UNB

Trade activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for five days during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Emdadul Haque Lata, general secretary of Benapole C&F Agents Association, said that export and import activities through Benapole port will remain suspended from April 9 afternoon till 14 April.

Loading and unloading of goods at the port will also remain suspended to stop the movement of trucks, vans and lorries on highways three days before and three days after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure hassle-free travel for holidaymakers, he said.

The port activities will resume on 15 April.

Quamruzzaman Biswas, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police, said the activities of immigration department at the land port will remain as usual during the holiday.

Rezaul Islam, director of Benapole port (traffic), said measures have been strengthened to ensure security at the land port and security guards and Ansar members will patrol at night during the holiday.

 

